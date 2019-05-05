Photo submitted Mayor John Turner issued a proclamation on April 27 in honor of the Siloam Springs Post Office's upcoming annual food drive. Post office employees will collect food items left at or in mail boxes on Saturday, May 11, and containers will be set up in the lobby of the post office as well.

The Siloam Springs Post Office will be collecting nonperishable items for the United States Postal Service's annual food drive on Saturday, May 11.

The items collected during the food drive will be distributed between local food banks, according to a release from the post office.

Last year, the Siloam Springs Post Office collected 2,225.49 pounds of food, including matching donations. This year, local postal service employees have set a goal of collecting 3,000 pounds of food.

Individuals, businesses and local churches are encouraged to get involved to help those in need.

"As you know, the economy has been difficult and our food banks are in desperate need -- they are feeding hundreds of families on a weekly basis some as great as 800 meals weekly," the release states. "We are asking for your support this year by donating two or more non-perishable food items."

Postal service employees will collect food items left at or in mail boxes on May 11. Containers will also be set up in the lobby of the post office for those who would like to deliver food there.

Churches and businesses who would like to participate, can set up a location for donations and postal employees will set up a time to collect the food items on Monday, May 13.

For more information, call 479-524-3431.

