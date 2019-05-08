Summer Reading is almost here, and the 2019 Summer Reading theme is "A Universe of Stories."

Join us this summer as we embark on a space filled adventure! Sign-up for Summer Reading will begin Friday, May 24, and go through Saturday, July 6. Parents or caretakers can sign up children ages 3 through 17 at the library or online.

Participants will be eligible for incentive prizes every week if they have read three or more hours that week. A drawing for tickets to a Naturals game to be held on a Sunday late July or early August will be held Monday, July 8, for participants who have read 15 or more hours by Saturday, July 6.

The ending celebration for the 2019 Summer Reading Program will be Saturday, July 27. Drawings will be held to recognize those who participated in this summer's program. Everyone is welcome to attend programs regardless of whether they sign up for the summer reading programs. Remember that all programs are free.

Activated Story Theatre will be here at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, as we kick off this year's summer reading program. They will be presenting two stories -- Coyote and Eagle, and Hina Moves to the Moon. This is a return trip for them as they have been here before and presented an enthusiastic program. Every year brings a different program from this theatre troupe.

Summer Reading 2019, A Universe of Stories, will offer a variety of programming for all ages. Flyers will be available listing the specific programs Friday, May 24.

• Mondays at 11 a.m. every other week -- preschool art with Ms. Keziah. This is a new offering.

• Mondays at 2 p.m. -- family movie

• Mondays at 4 p.m. -- young adult switch games -- join us as we play different Nintendo Switch games throughout the summer. Compete with others and see who can master the competition.

• Mondays at 5:30 p.m. -- parent nutrition classes (We need to have a minimum of five participants per class) This class will run through Monday, July 8.

• Tuesdays at 11 a.m. -- family programs. These programs will include theater, music and dance as well as other family friendly programs.

• Wednesdays at 10 a.m. -- preschool story time with Ms. Julia

• Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. -- baby bookworms

• Thursdays at 11 a.m. -- preschool story time with Ms. Melody

• Thursdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. -- elementary programs with Ms. Mary

• Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. -- young adult activities with Ms. Leah

Adults will be able to read for prizes as well. The prize is a book bag with this year's theme on the bag. It will be on display at the front circulation desk area the last of May. We will also host book clubs that will offer book selections related to "A Universe of Stories."

Regular programming will finish on Thursday, May 16. This allows staff time to prepare for Summer Reading 2019.

There will be a weekly cooking and nutrition class offered at Siloam Springs Public Library for adults Monday, June 3 -- Monday, July 8. These classes are free. Alex McLeod with the University of Arkansas Extension Services will be leading the classes. We do need to have a minimum of five people registered for this class by Wednesday, May 29, so Alex knows what to bring for supplies. Please call 479-524-4236, email library@siloamsprings.com or stop at the front desk to register for this class.

The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a continuing program. The books you read this summer for this program can count toward your Summer Reading hours. Likewise, the 2019 Reading Challenge for Adults will continue. Again, the books you read for the challenge during the summer months are eligible for the summer reading program.

We have Chromebooks available for checkout at the reference desk. These devices are for in-house use only. Please ask reference staff any questions you have about the Chromebooks.

We now have mobile printing. This means you can forward a print job to the library and then pick it up here after it is paid for. For assistance about how to print from a mobile source such as a phone, a tablet, or a laptop go to www.siloamsprings.com/library and go to the mobile print tab located on the left side of the page. If you need any assistance with this please contact the library at 479-524-4236 or library@siloamsprings.com.

Please visit the library's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary/, the library blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com/, the library's website at http://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at library@siloamsprings.com for more information about what the library has to offer.

You can sign up to receive texts about library programs and happenings through "Get Updates" which is located on the home page of the Siloam Springs website: https://www.siloamsprings.com/.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

Community on 05/08/2019