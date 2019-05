Correction

In the May 1 edition of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader it was incorrectly reported Ellingson Contracting donated a portion of its services to constructing the second Ability Tree facility at 2350 E. Tahlequah St. Harrison French and Associates (HFA) donated the services, while Ellingson Contracting donated funds to the project. The newspaper regrets the error.

General News on 05/08/2019