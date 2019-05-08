Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader A John Brown University undergraduate student waves to friends and family as he walks in the entering procession during the University's morning commencement ceremony Saturday. The University graduated 390 undergraduate, graduate and online students Saturday.

John Brown University hosted its spring commencement graduation ceremony Saturday. The college graduated 248 undergraduate students and 142 graduate and online students, totalling 390 graduates.

The University's Heritage Society members, who include alum who have graduated from or attended JBU 50 or more years ago, led the processional for the undergraduate ceremony.

Professor of Christian Ministries, Dr. David Brisben, gave both commencement addresses.

General News on 05/08/2019