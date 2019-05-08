Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader John Brown University undergraduate students smile as they walk in the entering procession during the University's morning commencement ceremony Saturday. The University graduated 390 undergraduate, graduate and online students Saturday.

John Brown University hosted its spring commencement graduation ceremony Saturday. The college graduated 248 undergraduate students and 142 graduate and online students, totaling 390 graduates.

The University's Heritage Society members, who include alum who have graduated from or attended JBU 50 or more years ago, led the processional for the undergraduate ceremony.

All photos are from the morning undergraduate ceremony.

