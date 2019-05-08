How important is acting Presidential?

The following are recent headlines from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: U.S. adds 263,000 jobs in April; U.S. productivity up 3.6 percent in first quarter; U.S. spending (consumers) surges in March for high since '09; revenue in April a record for state. Also reported, unemployment at a 50 year low -- Black unemployment lowest on record. Military is being rebuilt and ISIS depleted, more fairness demanded in world trade and defense. Can not acting "presidential" tip the scales against this?

The Democrats are beside themselves. After Hillary's shocking loss, they thought surely Robert Mueller's two year, $25 million investigation would uncover impeachment offences by Donald Trump for colluding with the Russians during his campaign. There's no doubt that Russia made every effort to interfere with the 2016 election, but Mueller found no evidence that Trump responded.

This ordeal was initiated by high level officials in our most trusted agencies, who used a bogus dossier, said to have been paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC, about Candidate Trump and the Russians, in order to go before the Fisa Court and secure permission to launch an unjustified investigation.

The FBI and Justice Department, agencies very proficient at uncovering the truth, are again under the leadership of those without an underlying agenda, such as sabotaging a presidential election. The shoe is now on the other foot, and another investigation is underway for how this all came about and the long list of those involved.

The Democrats now have a slate of over 20 people vying for their presidential candidate in 2020, from outright socialists to Joe Biden. History shows Socialism has never worked. Margaret Thatcher, the "Iron Lady" of Britain said it best, "Socialism is great until you run out of other people's money." The oil rich country of Venezuela is now a pitiful example--millions of people without food, water, medicine, electricity.

Uncle Joe, true to form, continues to put his foot in his mouth. Recently declared that China is no threat to the U.S., when any informed person knows China is determined, through whatever means, to surpass the U.S. on the world stage.

Barbara Foreman

Siloam Springs

Editorial on 05/08/2019