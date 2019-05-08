An unhealthy lifestyle affects more than just you and your spouse. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children with obesity are at a higher risk of being bullied by their peers and developing a chronic condition or disease, such as asthma, sleep apnea or Type 2 diabetes.

These family wellness tips can help you stay in shape while providing your children with a foundation of healthy habits they can carry into their adult years:

• Enjoy family meals -- Not only is sitting around the table together a great opportunity for electronic-less bonding, it establishes a regular eating schedule and helps discourage the mindless consumption that often occurs when eating in front of the TV or in the car on the way to soccer practice.

• Keep the kitchen stocked with healthy foods -- When hunger hits, make sure the options in your fridge and pantry are nutritious. This will make it difficult for you and your family to give in to junk food cravings.

• Play together -- Take a walk, kick around a ball or play a video game that gets you up and moving with your kids. By making physical activity a part of your everyday life, you will get more exercise, burn more calories and demonstrate to your children that exercise can be fun.

• Stop using food as a reward -- Using food to show love or pride can create an unhealthy association between feelings and the nutrition your children put inside their bodies.

Is your spouse sabotaging your diet?

Losing or maintaining weight is not easy, and an unsupportive spouse or significant other can make it even harder. If you face pressure at home to abandon your healthy eating habits or exercise regimen, try the following:

• Ask questions -- Your partner may feel like you are spending less time with him or her or be worried that the positive changes you are making may cause you to view him or her differently. You cannot address these fears and work through them, however, unless you have an honest conversation about the reasons why he or she is wary of your new lifestyle.

• Explain your motivation -- Your partner also may not understand how serious your weight loss or maintenance efforts are to you, so take an opportunity to share what drives you.

• Express your needs -- If you know what your partner can do to better support you, let him or her know. Your partner may be willing to help but simply not understand how.

• Find activities you both enjoy that do not involve food -- If eating together tempts you into making unhealthy choices, explore date options that do not center around food, such as playing a board game together or going to a museum.

• Seek support elsewhere -- If all else fails, find other sources of support. Go to the gym with a friend, hire a personal trainer or join a local or online weight management support group.

