50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Vernon L. Leopard purchased the Highland Park Phillips "66" station and assumed active management.

He had been working in the nuclear energy industry for the previous 20 years, working in Reactor Starting crews. He also worked 10 years for General Electric and North American Aviation and for another 10 years for Atomic International. Those jobs were in Washington, Ohio and California.

Leopard had recently been working on the South East Oxide Reactor Project near Fayetteville. On receiving word that another transfer was about to be ordered, he decided that this is the country for him, so bought the station and chose Siloam Springs.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Siloam Springs High School football player Lee Omo was honored by the Arkansas Chapter of the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Inc. as one of the outstanding scholar/athletes in the State of Arkansas.

Omo was one of just 14 athletes in the state to receive the honor. Each of the scholar/athletes were selected in competition with their peers from across the state. Criteria considered was that the individual had played football during his senior year, class ranking, grade point average, extracurricular activities and recommendation from the head football coach of his school.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

She couldn't be happier for her mother.

Sheila Willis Moss held back tears when she spoke her feelings to Pauline Willis at the dedication of the columbarium at Oak Hill Cemetery.

"I couldn't be more proud," Moss said.

The columbarium was built in honor of Pauline Willis, who attended the dedication.

Mayor David Allen read a proclamation at the ceremony for Willis.

Moss said her mother was part of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association in the 1950s when it was reorganized.

The organization was founded in 1880.

The organization had recently donated nearly $25,000 for the columbarium and a statue of an angel, which stands above it looking to the sky.

The five-sided coumbarium and statue are near the front of the cemetery at Holly and University streets.

Money from the organization also went to restore the chapel and to pay for new front doors and hardware, Moss said.

The group donated $45,000 to the city to pave the gravel roads throughout the cemetery the summer before. An additional $5,000 was made available from the group for the statue and landscaping.

