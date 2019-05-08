Donald Longwell Dorsey

Donald Longwell Dorsey, 82 year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Akins Dorsey; his three daughters and son-in-laws, Carrie and John Collins of Siloam Springs, Angie and Chris Kestner of Fayetteville, and Julie and Collier Smith of Fayetteville; five grandchildren: Corbin Collins, Camden Collins, Mikayli Kestner, Nixon Kestner, and Anniston Smith; his brother, Roger Dorsey and wife Becky of Hot Springs; his sister, Frances Croxdale and husband Doug of Gravette; mother-in-law, Barbara Akins; brother-in-law, Dale Akins; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Born on May 26, 1936, in Siloam Springs, Don was the second of six siblings, born to a second generation carpenter. He continued the tradition of woodworking after he graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1954, working at Dorsey Furniture Shop his entire life building beautiful and timeless pieces of furniture. During this time, he met Peggy and they built a life together for over 50 years. Don lived his life everyday doing what he loved, he dedicated himself to carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather. He never retired from furniture building and continued to build well into his last few months for his family and friends.

Don was a devout member of the First Methodist Church in Siloam Springs, in which he spent most of his life as the Head Usher. He was the biggest cheerleader, coach, baseball player, fisherman, and Godly man. He was the absolute most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to so many people.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Merrill and Blanche Dorsey; his brothers, Jim Dorsey and Charlie Dorsey; his sister, Helen Feaster; his father-in-law, T.W. Akins; and his brother-in-law, Bob Akins.

A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Siloam Springs. The family will hold a visitation at his home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up at Grand Savings Bank in his name.

