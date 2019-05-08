The community is continuing the longstanding tradition of supporting graduating Siloam Springs High School seniors with local scholarship money.

The 43rd annual Scholarship Program is planned for the evening of May 16 and the school is still accepting scholarship donations, according to Amber Carter, scholarship program director.

This year, a total of 187 students, or 64 percent of the graduating class, have applied for local scholarships, Carter said. Even a small scholarship can give students the confidence boost they need to go on to college or technical school by showing them the community believes in them, she said.

"The dedication to the kids here in Siloam Springs is amazing, the fact that all these individuals and businesses support our students and want to see them succeed," she said. "For so many students there is such a barrier to go on to college or technical/trade school, many barriers, and if our program can be something that helps alleviate a partial, financial barrier that its just really awesome to be a part of that and see the look on those kids' faces when 'Somebody chose me, they picked me.' That's really exciting."

A total of 187 students applied for scholarships this year and so far, 100 percent of them will receive at least one scholarship, Carter said. Students fill out applications and write a 200 word essay about their goals. In some cases, donors pick the student they would like to receive their scholarship and in other cases students are chosen by a scholarship committee.

Individuals, businesses, organizations, foundations and even alumni groups give to the scholarship program, Carter said.

"There are so many individual folks who want to give," she said. "They may feel like their $200 is not going to do anything but buy a couple of books, but it might just be the push those students need to take that step and go to school."

Last year, the local scholarship program gave away $627,215 in 511 individual scholarships, including 10 new scholarships and funds from 164 new donors. Over the past four decades, more than $12.25 million in local scholarships has been distributed.

The local scholarship program was formed by parents Nancy Van Poucke and Leah Houston, and Principal Burton Elliot during the 1976-77 school year. Van Poucke and Houston noticed that their students didn't receive any scholarship money and wanted the opportunity to be available for future students, Carter said.

Scholarship donations will be accepted up to the night of the ceremony, Carter said. For more information or to donate, call Amber Carter at 479-524-5134.

