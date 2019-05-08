Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs seniors, from left, Hadley Crenshaw, Lily Slater, Laura Morales and Hailey Dorsey hope to lead the Siloam Springs girls soccer team to its sixth-straight state title. The Lady Panthers play White Hall at noon Thursday in the opening round of the Class 5A State Soccer Tournament in Searcy.

Siloam Springs' four senior girls soccer players all proudly donned the black and white captain's badge on their uniforms this season.

Hailey Dorsey, Hadley Crenshaw, Laura Morales and Lily Slater have all lived up to that honor with their leadership, according to first-year head coach Abby Ray.

Class 5A Girls State Soccer Tournament Thursday-Saturday Searcy Thursday’s opening round Game 1: Searcy (East-1) vs. Hot Springs Lakeside (South-4), 10 a.m.* Game 2: Siloam Springs (West-2) vs. White Hall (Central-3), noon^ Game 3: Benton (South-1) vs. Paragould (East-4), 2 p.m.* Game 4: Sylvan Hills (Central-2) vs. Russellville (West-3), 2 p.m.^ Game 5: Maumelle (Central-1) vs. Greenbrier (West-4), 10 a.m.% Game 6: TBA (South-2) vs. Greene County Tech (East-3), 10 a.m.+ Game 7: LR Christian (West-1) vs. LR Hall (Central-4), 2 p.m.% Game 8: Mountain Home (East-2) vs. TBA (South-3), 2 p.m.+ Friday’s quarterfinals Game 9: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 10 a.m.* Game 10: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10 a.m.^ Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 10 a.m.% Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 10 a.m.+ Saturday’s semifinals Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 10 a.m.* Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 2 p.m.* Lion Stadium ^ Devore Complex Field 1 % Devore Complex Field 2 Devore Complex Field 3

"Our seniors have been great leaders this year," Ray said. "I really can't imagine what it will be like without them next year. These girls have poured their hearts into the team."

It's been a different kind of season for the five-time defending state champion Lady Panthers (13-7), who head to Searcy this week for the Class 5A State Tournament.

There have been trials and tribulations, winning streaks and losing streaks, highs and lows -- and all that was to be expected from a team that graduated a 2018 senior class that was as talented as any the state has ever seen.

In order to be in the hunt for a sixth-straight state championship, the Lady Panthers' 2019 seniors knew they would have to step up.

"I think we just kind of knew right off the bat that (leadership) was something the team was lacking a lot," Dorsey said. "You knew that the girls from last year were the leaders, but now that they're gone, there was no obvious leader, so we knew we had to step into that role and take the team under our wing."

There have been lows -- a four-game losing streak after winning the season opener against Harrison comes to mind. There have been highs as well -- Siloam Springs won eight-straight games at one point, including a 1-1 (3-2) win at defending 5A champion Little Rock Christian on March 29.

But now for Siloam Springs -- and its seniors -- it all boils down to this week. The Lady Panthers, the No. 2 seed from the 5A-West, are scheduled to begin the state tournament at noon on Thursday against White Hall, the 5A-Central No. 3 seed. Siloam Springs must win three straight games to advance to the program's seventh-straight state finals.

Dorsey a force in midfield

It was obvious to nearly everyone who watched the 2018 Class 6A state finals.

Hailey Dorsey was the most physically dominant player on the field that afternoon as Siloam Springs defeated Benton 1-0 for its fifth-straight title.

Megan Hutto scored the game's only goal and was the MVP of the game, but the honor could have just as easily gone to Dorsey, who was winning balls in the air and helping control the midfield for the Lady Panthers.

"I keep being told that, but that game -- I was exhausted after that game -- I didn't do anything different," Dorsey admits. "I just went out there and gave it all I got. I just try to play every game like that."

Coming back for her senior year, the Lady Panthers were counting on Dorsey delivering similar performances in 2019 and she hasn't disappointed at holding midfielder.

"Hailey is the silent leader of the group," Ray said. "She lets her actions speak louder than words. She is probably the most physical player we have. Not many opponents go toe-to-toe with her and come out still on their feet. Her presence at holding mid is very strong. It's obvious when she's not on the field. She is a tremendously impactful player."

Dorsey and her senior teammates get a good laugh when talking about Dorsey's physical style of play.

"It's kind of comical," Dorsey said. "It's something that happens. I don't really mean too. I'm just a stronger player the way I'm built. It's just what happens. You get a little fire under you and it's what happens."

Dorsey has scored three goals and tallied one assist on the season for Siloam Springs. For her career, she's scored six goals and registered four assists. The 2018 All-Conference selection signed with Hendrix College last week.

Morales team's best kept secret

If anyone has flown under the radar during her high school career at Siloam Springs, it's been Laura Morales.

In four years, Morales has scored 54 goals and turned out 30 assists at Siloam Springs and leads the team in both categories this year with 16 goals and eight assists.

"That statistic alone speaks to her influence on the field," Ray said.

Morales had a pair of goals and assists as a freshman in 2016 and then upped those numbers to 11 goals and 11 assists as a sophomore in 2017.

Last season, as a junior, Morales exploded for 25 goals and nine assists and was named All-State in Class 6A.

Heading into this season, Morales got off to a bit of a slow start but has come on strong lately. She admitted it was tough transitioning into the team's "go-to" offensive player after playing behind former offensive standouts like Hutto, Audrey Maxwell, Sydney Bomstad and Brooklyn Buckminster.

"It was pretty difficult in the beginning," Morales said, who has played forward and midfielder.

But the talent is certainly there with Morales. She recently scored the Lady Panthers' game-winner at Vilonia in the regular season finale on May 3.

"Off the field Laura is one of the funniest kids we have, but when she steps on the field she flips the switch to game mode," Ray said. "She plays with her heart and leaves it all on the field. There have been numerous nights when Laura has scored or assisted to change the outcome of the game. She's a game changer and has been huge for us at crucial moments this year."

Soccer without dad

Hadley Crenshaw's soccer experience at Siloam Springs is unlike any other.

For her first three seasons, Crenshaw was coached under her dad, Brent Crenshaw, who was head boys and girls coach from 2016-2018 and won three girls state titles and two boys state titles.

Brent Crenshaw accepted the head boys' position at Fayetteville last summer, but Hadley Crenshaw stayed at Siloam Springs for her senior year. She said playing under another coach has helped her as a soccer player

"It's definitely helped me grow I think," she said. "If my dad were still here, I don't think I'd be in the place I am right now. Having my dad here, I always had a huge target on my back and it was very stressful. Love my dad and all, don't get me wrong, but having your dad as a coach is a huge deal and sometimes it's not a good thing.

"It's just a big weight lifted off my shoulders. I feel like I can kind of breathe again."

Hadley Crenshaw said when her dad was head coach, there wasn't a lot of soccer discussion at home. Now, she and her dad said that they talk a lot more about soccer.

On the season, playing all over the midfield and some forward, Crenshaw has scored eight goals and tallied one assist. For her career she's scored 18 goals with 18 assists and was a 6A-West All-Conference selection in 2018. She also was All-Conference in 2017 after scoring five goals and totaling nine assists.

Ray said Hadley Crenshaw has handled the head coaching change very well.

"With the change in head coaching this year she had the biggest adjustment to make," Ray said. "I have been so proud of the person I've seen her become. She has played several positions and is willing to do whatever was needed for her team. She has been one of the truest servant leaders I have seen from a senior in my time coaching."

Slater the coach on the field

Lily Slater wanted to be done with soccer.

After tearing her ACL in her left knee for the second time last year, Slater wound up missing the remainder of the games. She wasn't going to be a part of the team this year until a visit with the head coach changed her mind.

"Coach Ray pulled me aside before season started and said, 'Lily I want you to be a part of this team, and I want you to be there with them because this is your last year even if you don't play.'" That's when she suggested stepping into a role like an assistant coach/trainer student athlete. So that was kind of cool to be able to be part of this year and spend time with the seniors."

Slater has been active on the Lady Panthers' sideline, carrying a clipboard and filling the "den mother" role that so many seniors have done before her.

"Lily's goal for this year was to overcome the limit of her injuries and have an impact on her team," Ray said. "Her influence is even greater than what she realizes. From day one, she has made our team stronger through her positive leadership.

"Beyond the impact she's had on her teammates she has impacted me as well. Lily has been my right hand. I have treated her like an assistant coach and she has risen to that calling. She could have quit due to injuries but didn't and we are better because of it. I will miss having her by my side."

Slater, who was 6A-West All-Conference as a junior, dressed out for senior night on May 1, started the game and actually played a few minutes in the game at the beginning and the end.

"I got to touch the ball twice," she said with a laugh.

One more run

The Lady Panthers -- and especially the seniors -- believe they can go win the program's sixth-straight title.

"I think our biggest struggle right now is getting the mentality that we are the best, because I think we are the best," Dorsey said. "It's just a mental block, I think, because we don't always go out there thinking that. We think that the other team is better than us sometimes and they're not. It's just in our heads."

Said Crenshaw: "We've got to go out and play our game and what we're known to do. We don't need to worry about the other team and just go out and do our thing. We'll win them all if we do that."

But even if the run ends, the Lady Panthers' seniors agree they can leave this program with their head held high

"It's all about the memories," Crenshaw said. "That's a big thing that Coach Ray has put into our minds this year -- just go out and have fun. You're only in high school once. Go out and don't have any regrets."

"This year," Slater said, "has been such a blessing."

