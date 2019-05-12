April 29

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with cyberbullying.

• Angelika High, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Harley Allen, 31, was arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; reckless driving; hit and run accident; operation of a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked; two counts failure to appear.

• Ella Spohn, 22, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Jonathan Millard, 22, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

April 30

• Takota Dobbs, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Angela Shinn, 40, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; operation of a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked; improper use of evidences of registration.

• Eric Fournier, 31, was cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Zavory Williams, 19, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Travis Johnson, 42, was cited in connection with breaking and entering and theft of property.

• Gary Johnson Jr., 40, was cited in connection with theft of property.

• Jessie Farris, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Russell Wearner, 33, was cited in connected with failure to appear and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Thomas Alton, 45, was cited in connected with failure to appear.

May 1

• Janly Komen, 46, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

•Timothy Watkins, 32, was arrested in connection with shoplifting and resisting arrest.

• Christopher Rodgerson, 23, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

May 2

• David Stout, 28, was arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Jamie Turner, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Turner Eudy, 30, was arrested in connection with aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

May 3

• Brian Mayhew, 34, was cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Allen Kelley, 39, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Love Belyeu, 31, was arrested in connection with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Dorothy Peek, 45, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Tafoya, 34, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Misty Lamb, 36, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Willie Osbourn, 37, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Robert Hickerson II, 47, was arrested in connection with domestic battery in the third degree.

May 4

• Rodney Hathorn, 21, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Denise Salcedo, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Shandra Randall, 43, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 5

• David Collette, 42, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Carol Eagle, 75, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• William Evans, 27, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

