The city board tabled making amendments to the city's 2014 Master Street Plan Tuesday in hopes of getting a better understanding of what is required by the fire department and detailed in potential variances.

According to an April 14 report in the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, the amendments would require developers building any no-outlet street extending greater than 1,250 feet be approved by a variance and abide by mandatory conditions, such as including residential sprinkler systems in all homes on the street. Developers are also responsible for any additional fire hydrants, to be compliant with Arkansas Fire Code, and "other features as directed by the city fire department or fire code official." However, both residential sprinkler systems and additional hydrants aren't necessary for streets that don't exceed 1,250 feet.

One concern is cost borne by developers.

The city estimated preselected hydrants cost $3,280.75, not including labor. Hydrants have been preselected and are non-negotiable, Fire Marshal Dustin Kindell said. The city and the Siloam Springs Fire Department have mutually agreed on a fire hydrant that meets the city's needs without adding to costs associated with fire equipment or maintenance, Kindell said.

Kindell explained in an April board meeting a residential sprinkler system for a 2,400-square-foot home was estimated to cost $7,500. However, there are ways for developers to cut down on costs, such as building systems with particular materials and working with the city to fine-tune their building plans, Kindell said.

Kindell invited the board, and the city, to a live-burn demonstration on May 23 meant to showcase the importance of having a residential sprinkler system. A question and answer session will follow with several of the fire marshals in Benton County. The demonstration will be at station one, located at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

City Director Bob Coleman expressed his concern with the frequency at which changes to the master street plan might be required.

"It looks like a stop gap to me," Coleman said. "It appears to me we're changing the regulations every time we're having an exception."

Other amendments to the master street plan include no-outlet streets may have no more than 30 homes, no matter the length. The length of the streets shall not exceed 750 feet, up from 500 feet in the original master street plan. Variances may be issued by the board of adjustment "upon the board's finding of a hardship arising from unique characteristics of the property and approved by the fire code official" for street lengths that exceed 750 feet.

In other business, the board:

• Adopted amendments to the city's land use code.

• Rezoned 303 S. Country Club Road from a light industrial area to a roadway commercial area.

• Placed on its second reading amendments to city code that would allow discretionary purchases without competitive bids. City Administrator Phillip Patterson reminded the board this would allow the city to make purchases on items and services less than $1,100 without getting quotes for a competitive bidding process. Items and services include contracts with students, postage, travel and artwork.

• Accepted a grant from the Arkansas Department of Health for the Fire Department for $7,869. The money will be used to purchase a portable cardiac monitor that will allow paramedics to train for potential, real-life scenarios. The cost of the equipment is estimated to be $8,995. The department will use $1,126 out of its emergency medical training budget to cover the rest of the cost.

• Approved the surplus declaration for the city's annual auction. Items up for auction include bicycles from the police department, vehicles from the sanitation and water service departments and office furniture from the court.

• Approved submitting an amended grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The grant will be used to fund drainage improvements in a small creek between West Jefferson Street and West Twin Springs where there have been flooding problems in the past, City Administrator Phillip Patterson said. The board originally approved the grant in 2013, but in the time it took to select contractors, talk about potential impact and obtain work permits, improvement costs rose and the city looked for a way to cover the newly estimated $615,552 improvement costs. Patterson said the city expects the grant to cover the estimated costs, but won't know for certain until bids for construction are received.

• Mayor John Turner declared May 5 to 11 as municipal clerk's week and expressed his appreciation for Siloam Springs' clerk, Renea Ellis.

