The city's planning commission is expected to review four development permits during its meeting Tuesday.

The first is a preliminary plat development permit for 1600 Villa View Dr. However, approval hinged on the city's board of directors making amendments to the city's 2014 master street plan during its May 7 meeting. Those amendments were tabled until the board could get a better understanding of what is detailed in potential variances. This development permit is expected to be tabled until the commission's June 11 meeting so the city board has time to review and possibly approve amendments to the master street plan.

Two significant development permits are also expected to be reviewed. The first is a significant development permit for the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 412 East, what is expected to be a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant. The permit was remanded to the planning commission by the city's board of directors for review due to a site plan change after the commission reviewed it at its March 12 meeting.

The second significant development permit is also for the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 412 East, what is expected to be a Popeye's restaurant. The application was originally reviewed during the March 12 commissioner's meeting but was withdrawn March 27. The application has since been refiled with slight modifications.

The final permit to be reviewed is a final plat development permit for the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 412 East by Mabo Investments LLC to create the East Siloam Commercial Subdivision.

If approved, all permits will go before the city's board of directors during its June 4 meeting.

The city's board of adjustment is expected to review a street length variance request for 1600 Villa View Dr. during its meeting Tuesday. However, approval hinged on the city's board of directors making amendments to the city's 2014 master street plan during its May 7 meeting. Those amendments were tabled until the board could get a better understanding of what is detailed in potential variances. This street length variance request is expected to be tabled until the commission's June 11 meeting so the city board has time to review and possibly approve amendments to the master street plan.

General News on 05/12/2019