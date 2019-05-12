Approximately 320 seniors from the class of 2019 will graduate from Siloam Springs High School on May 18.

The commencement ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in Barnhill Arena on the University of Arkansas campus, according to Principal Anne Martfeld.

Other graduation week events include the Chamber of Commerce Honor Graduate at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at John Brown University's Simmons Great Hall and the Scholarship Night at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school theater.

The school will be making a few changes to the graduation ceremony this year with more staff participation, Martfeld said.

"We've had great participation from the senior class," she said. "They've been spirited, engaged, they've really accomplished a lot so I think we have a lot to celebrate with them and it's just been a really fun year.

"They've really embraced our theme for the year, which is telling our story, and we're kind of excited to end with that and culminate what our story has been for the 2019 graduating class."

Siloam Springs High School will be the first of several high schools to graduate from the facility on Saturday, Martfeld said. Construction is underway on the U of A campus and several roads leading into the arena will be closed so traffic will be a concern, she said.

The U of A police have recommended that those attending the graduation budget an extra 30 to 45 minutes into their commute because of the construction and road closures, Martfeld said. A map of road closures and parking areas, including handicapped parking areas, is available on the school website, highschool.siloamschools.com and social media pages.

Families and friends are also encouraged to share rides to cut down on the need for parking.

Those who attend the ceremony will also need to follow the U of A's rules for items that can be brought into the arena. A list of prohibited items is also available on the school's website and social media accounts.

