Fred and Nila Hough of Siloam Springs will celebrate 50 years of marriage in June.

Fred Hough and Nila Foresman were married on June 6, 1969, in the First Church of God in Las Cruces, N.M.

Fred graduated from Mayfield High School in 1969 and served in the the U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard. He is a disabled Vietnam era veteran. He worked at WSMR in New Mexico for many years, the city of Woodward, Okla., and retired in 2013 from John Brown University in Siloam Springs.

Nila attended Mayfield High School, graduating in 1970 from Central High School in Cheyenne, Wyo., where Fred was stationed. She spent many years in the public school systems working with prekindergarten/kindergarten classes and was an office manager at the Woodward News in Oklahoma. She is the patient advocate supervisor for Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas where she has been employed for 12 years.

The couple has lived in Siloam Springs for the past 15 years. They have three sons, Jason of Salinas, Calif., Bryan of Siloam Springs and Shawn of Oklahoma City; and six grandchildren.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with a trip to Jefferson, Texas, in April, staying at a lovely southern bed and breakfast while visiting their best friends and family in Texarkana.

They are members of Calvary Baptist Church. The church and their son Bryan will honor them with an anniversary dinner on May 26. The couple plan to celebrate with their family in Las Cruces, N.M., while attending Mayfield's 1969 Class Reunion in November.

General News on 05/15/2019