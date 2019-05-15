Sign in
News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Spring Sports Player of Week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
McCormicks celebrate 40th anniversary by Staff Reports | May 15, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Debbie and Louis McCormick

Louis and Debbie McCormick of Siloam Springs, Ark., are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Louis McCormick and Debbie Vest were married May 19, 1979, at Twin Springs Christian Church in Siloam Springs.

The couple are the owner/operators of Postal Express Shipping in Siloam Springs.

They will celebrate their anniversary with their two children, Ryan McCormick, and Riley McCormick and wife Katie; and two grandchildren.

General News on 05/15/2019

Print Headline: McCormicks celebrate 40th anniversary

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT