Louis and Debbie McCormick of Siloam Springs, Ark., are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Louis McCormick and Debbie Vest were married May 19, 1979, at Twin Springs Christian Church in Siloam Springs.

The couple are the owner/operators of Postal Express Shipping in Siloam Springs.

They will celebrate their anniversary with their two children, Ryan McCormick, and Riley McCormick and wife Katie; and two grandchildren.

