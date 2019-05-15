Ramona Rae Banta

Ramona "Mona" Rae Banta of Gentry, Ark., died May 11, 2019, at Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

She was the daughter of Vernon Jensen and Carol Widhelm Jensen. She married Charles Kent Banta in 1981, in Rogers, Ark. She worked as a phone representative for Government Health Care Insurance.

She was preceded in death by her father; two brothers, Tim and Kevin; and her father-in-law, Charles.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; her mother, Carol Martin, of Norfork, Neb.; two daughters, Jennifer Jackson and husband Terry of Bella Vista, Ark., Jessica Godsey and husband Jason of Fayetteville, Ark.; a son, Charles J. Banta and wife Dakota of Bella Vista; and five grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Verna Jean Gardenier

Verna Jean Gardenier, 81, of Gentry, Ark., died May 10, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

She was born April 14, 1938. She married Richard Gardenier and she worked for Gates Rubber Company. She attended the First Assembly of God Church in Versailles, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband and one sister.

She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Gardenier of Gentry; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Natural Falls State Park in Colcord, Okla. The entrance fee will be waived by the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

