50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Mrs. Ralph Dean of Route 5 was first place winner of one dozen long-stemmed roses in the "Greatest Mom" contest sponsored by Prestige Floral Co. Mrs. Dean was entered by her daughter, Janet.

There were two runners-up, Mrs. Brown entered by daughter, Rhonda Faye, and Mrs. Floyd Dixon, entered by daughter, Donetta. They received orchid corsages.

An exception was made in the contest, as a person was entered who was so outstanding she was put in a class of her own and given a special award. Mrs. Pearl Evilsisor of Rogersville, Mo., who was entered by one of her foster daughters, Mrs. Virginia Chesnut of Gentry, had reared 200 foster children without any financial help until just recently. She still had one child at home and was receiving help from welfare. She was 87 years old.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

David Allen, vice president of personnel and public relations in Allen's Siloam Springs headquarters, didn't know for a couple of days that a statue of Popeye the sailor had been stolen from the Allen Canning warehouse in Springdale. Even then he heard about the abduction while listening to the radio.

After fearing the worst for four days, however, he was relieved when the famed mascot was found unharmed.

Allen said Popeye was "kidnapped" between 5 and 7 a.m. on May 4 from the warehouse on North Thompson Street. He was taken from a pedestal where he had stood since 1967.

Allen said he was getting calls from radio stations and newspapers throughout Arkansas and all across the country. "The story was picked up by the Associated Press and by radio stations everywhere," he said.

Popeye was found May 8 on Old Wire Road between Springdale and Fayetteville, Allen said. With the statue was a note signed by a University of Arkansas fraternity which said, essentially, that Popeye was unhappy with the thieves and that he was being returned to his home. There were only two statues of Popeye, the one in Springdale and a replica in the Siloam Springs office.

"The most unusual part of this whole ordeal is that people in Springdale took this very seriously, Allen said. "They reacted as if part of their community identity had been done away with."

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Ask Madison Alexander to leap over hurdles and the Siloam Springs High School senior never complained.

Ask Katie Shields to run a 14-flat in the 100-meter dash and the crowd went wild.

Ask Sogeily Maldonado to come out for track in her senior year and she displayed a willingness to go the distance.

And, ask Blake Crouse to hurl a shot put 49 feet and the future Arkansas Tech offensive lineman did it with ease.

All in all, each of the four seniors representing the heart and soul of the Siloam Springs track program stayed the course when others might have given up.

"For these seniors, they don't miss practice," Siloam Springs assistant track coach Rose Cheek said. "A lot of times, you get seniors who already have senioritis and tend to be slackers."

That's not the case with Alexander, Shields, Maldonado and Crouse.

All four seniors, Cheek said, possess different qualities, but share the same goals.

"These kids have stayed in it to win it," Cheek said.

And for the past four year years, their heart has been in the right place.

Community on 05/15/2019