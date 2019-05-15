Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Superintendent Ken Ramey pumped his fist as the high school choir sang a personalized rendition of "Oh Happy Day"-- a phrase he is well known for using -- during his retirement party on Friday. Ramey announced in January his plans to retire at the end of the school year in June after a 52-year career in education. His party was attended by many current and former staff members, and included a slideshow and photo booth.

The retirement party took place at the Panther Athletic Center and quickly became a reunion of many current and former school staff members. The event included a photo booth with a cardboard cutout of Ramey, and a performance by the high school choir of "Oh Happy Day" -- a phrase he is well known for using.

