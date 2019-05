The Siloam Springs football program will host its annual spring football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the game will begin at 7 p.m.

Included in the schedule is participation of the seventh, eighth and ninth grade football teams along with the junior varsity and varsity squads of the high school, according to head football coach Brandon Craig.

Sports on 05/15/2019