Two candidates have filed to run for the Zone 5 school board position during the May 21 school board election.

Travis Jackson, who was appointed to Zone 5 last August, is being challenged by Bobby Reed. The Herald-Leader sat down with both candidates last week for an interview.

Grant Loyd, who was appointed to Zone 1 in February, is running uncontested in the election to keep his seat. He will need just one vote to win the election.

Each of the Siloam Springs School Board's five members serve rotating five-year terms, so in most elections only one seat is open. However, two longtime school board members resigned over the past year and new members were appointed to fill their seats. State law requires that appointed positions go up for a vote during the next election cycle.

Jackson was appointed to fill the position left open when Brent Butler announced his resignation in July. Reed was one of three other candidates that applied for the appointment last August and he filed to be on the ballot in February.

A tax millage issue will also be printed on the ballot but does not represent a change from previous years. The ballot issue can be confusing to voters, according to Superintendent Ken Ramey.

Ramey explained that state law requires the millage issue to be on the ballot each year, even though there is no change. If voters were to vote it down this year, it would automatically revert to last year's rate, which is exactly the same, so no change would occur, he said.

Only registered voters who live in Zone 5 will be able to vote for the contested position. A map of Zone 5 is available on the district's website, siloamschools.com or voters can contact the district office at 479-524-3191 to find out if they live inside the zone.

The polling site for Siloam Springs will be the American Legion Community Building, located at 110 N. Mount Olive St. The polls will open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Early voting began on Tuesday, May 14, and extends through Friday, May 17, and Monday, May 20. It will be conducted at the Siloam Springs County Clerk's Office, located at 707 S. Lincoln St., during the normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

