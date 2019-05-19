Siloam Springs American Legion Post 29 will host a Memorial Day observance ceremony at the Community Building Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will feature guest speakers like Jerry Cavness, killed in action memorial president and Lieutenant Colonel John C. Easley, National Guard bureau joint intelligence directorate for Arlington Hall Station in Arlington, Va.

"This is a special time set aside to remember veterans who have passed on and remember the service and sacrifice of those who have passed on," said Jerry Cavness, public relations officer for the American Legion Post 29. "I want to emphasize families should come and young people should come and hear why we're having Memorial Day. We're especially going to be talking about and reading names of veterans who have passed over the last year."

According the United States Department of Veteran's Affairs, Memorial Day was declared an official holiday in 1971 by an act of Congress.

