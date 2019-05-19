The city's board of directors is expected to review grants and look at removing bike lane delineators during its meeting Tuesday.

The first grant is for the West Harvard Street side path from the Arkansas Department of Transportation for $496,000. The funds will be used to connect the side path to downtown. Directors are expected to review the grant and approve application.

The second grant is for the airport for vault equipment upgrades from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics for $17,550. The funds will be used to upgrade the electrical components that operate lights used by the airport. Directors are expected to review the grant and approve application.

Directors will also look at removing bike lane delineators at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Mt. Olive Street. Marla Sappington, Ward 3 director, expressed frustration in previous board meetings on behalf of constituents about the placement of the delineators, saying they're "in the way" and drivers almost collide with other cars trying to avoid them.

Sappington looks forward to the discussion and hopes the board can reach a resolution.

In other business, the board will:

• Place an amendment to the city's municipal code that would allow discretionary purchases without competitive bids on its third reading. City Administrator Phillip Patterson told the board during its May 7 meeting this would allow the city to make purchases on items and services less than $1,100 without getting quotes for a competitive bidding process. Items and services include contracts with students, postage, travel and artwork.

• Look at a capital budget amendment of $5,750 for a flail mower for the public works department.

• Hear the Police Department present service awards.

