A total of 24 graduating students, including nine high honor students and 15 honor students, were recognized at the 42nd annual Chamber of Commerce Honor Graduate Luncheon on Friday.

Parents, family members and school officials all attended the event, which took place at John Brown University's Simmons Great Hall. Each student sat with Chamber of Commerce member representing a local business during the luncheon and was presented by the Chamber member after the meal.

SSHS 2019 high honor graduates • Esther Bapple • McKenzie Blanchard • Joshua Cottrell • Kaiden Couffer • Kaitlyn Crawford • Samuel Granderson • Christine Honn • Cassandra Nelson • Oliver Reid SSHS 2019 honor graduates • Nicole Bossler • Maria Cervantes • Haylee Hawbaker • Elijah Jackson • Madilyn Martin • Hailey Martinez • Caleb Peters • Kaden Reed • Katrina Reimer • Alvaro Serrano Jr. • Lilian Slater • Rhiannason Spence • Lee Thompson • Annabelle Van Asche • Kaitlyn Voss

Wayne Mays, Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the businesses of the community are strong supporters of education.

"It takes the businesses of the town to really show the community is behind the education program, behind the school district and behind John Brown University as well," he said. "That is why today is kind of special."

In order to be considered an honor graduate, students must graduate with a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.65, have 10 honors credits and at least one Advanced Placement (AP) class. To be considered a high honor graduate, students must graduate with a GPA of at least 3.90, have 10 honor credits and three AP classes.

Superintendent Ken Ramey congratulated students on a job well done.

"That's why we're here -- academic achievement, success, opportunity for the future, everything is ahead of you," he said. "Please seize the moment, enjoy yourself, today here, tonight will be a lot of fun hopefully."

Ramey also called students to remember to grow relationships and partnerships.

"As you continue to grow in your IQ and your understanding of whatever profession you choose, you also need to understand the EQ piece of it -- relationships with others and partnerships with others and being able to give and serve with others, is hugely important," he said. "That's why you see so many businesses, so many community members, they're here to let you know they believe in you that you are a success and you are closing one chapter of your career and moving forward into brighter days. Our hat is off to you, to celebrate you, to enjoy you, to value you and to appreciate you so thank you for coming and thank you for being here."

Ramey said that 21 of the 24 students plan to attend college in Arkansas and three plan to go to an out-of-state college.

High School Principal Anne Martfeld said the school district values the partnerships with JBU and the Chamber of Commerce.

She said that early in the school year she challenged seniors to tell their story and made "SSHS Story," the theme for the year.

"I also challenged you to make it the best yet and to take time to tell the story of all your lasts and what it's meant to be a Panther," she told seniors. "I challenged you to do this with strength, grace and dedication to the path you started years ago on your very first day of school.

"These students today obviously have not disappointed us. Among you, right now in the crowd, are our top academic leaders from the class of 2019. It is with a full heart, bursting with pride that we join together to celebrate and recognize these graduates and their families for all that you have accomplished."

