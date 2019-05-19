Sign in
Fire Department to host sprinkler demonstration by Staff Reports | May 19, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department will host a live burn demonstration at 11 a.m. Thursday at 1450 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

The demonstration will showcase the difference between a residence with a residential sprinkler system installed and a residence with no in-home fire suppression system. A question and answer session with area fire marshals will follow.

"Everyone is welcome to attend," said Siloam Springs Fire Marshal Dustin Kindell. "Public and city officials and anyone who wants to join us."

