James Edward Calvert

James Edward Calvert, 87, of Kansas, Okla., died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Hohenwald, Tenn., to Bartie and Mary Calvert. He married Aileen on March 20, 1954, in Corinth, Miss. He enjoyed listening to gospel singing, traveling, eating catfish with beans and cornbread, spending time with his family and going to church.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2012; his siblings, Bessie, Juanita, William, Roy, Ann and Kathy; and two granddaughters, Laura and Rori.

He is survived by seven children, James Calvert and wife Elizabeth of Tahlequah, Okla., JoAnn Calvert and husband Pedro Soto of Easley, S.C., Thomas Calvert of Siloam Springs, Ark., Norma Jones of Tulsa, Okla., Steven Calvert and wife Janice of Siloam Springs, Jimmy Dale Calvert and wife Brandy of Kansas, Okla., and Doug Calvert and wife Rhonda of Siloam Springs; two brothers, Harold Calvert and wife Pat of Colcord, Okla., and John Calvert and wife Loretta of Watts, Okla.; 31 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Kansas, Okla., at 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, with Pastor Sam Andrews and Pastor Jesse Glass officiating. Burial will be at the Kansas Cemetery in Kansas, Okla.

Charles Haskel Cearley

Charles Haskel Cearley of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died May 14, 2019, at Bentonville Northwest Medical Center.

He was born January 16, 1943, in DeQueen, Arkansas, to JV Cearley and Jessie Alene Landon Cearley. He married Margaret McGuire on August 6, 1969. Charles moved to Siloam Springs as a very young child and spent the rest of his life in this area. He graduated from Siloam Springs High in 1961. After graduating high school he built and operated West Coast Lumber Company in his parent's back yard which later sold to what is now T H Rogers lumber. After leaving the lumber business in 1970, he and wife Margaret operated CC Farms through many varied ventures. They were in the poultry business for several years, first raising turkeys then raising breeder hens. During this time Charles was developing his dream of a registered herd of Beefmaster cattle. He was a member of the BBU association. He custom baled hay all around the neighborhood and also cleared land by cutting and selling wood. Charles had an inventive mind always coming up with ideas of things that would make a job easier. His legacy lives on at the farm through the work of his family. He was a much loved husband, dad and pawper.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two daughters, Melinda Mathe and husband Ted and Amanda Frye and husband John; five grandchildren, Audrey Mathe, Natalie Mathe, Jared Frye, Maggie Mathe and Katie Frye all of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; sister, Anita Robards of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Lon Cearley and wife Susan of Monett, Missouri; aunt, Evelyn Mason of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; two nephews and two nieces and three cousins.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Bright Futures, c/o Siloam Springs School District, 847 S. Dogwood, Siloam Springs, AR 72761 or Meals on Wheels Siloam Springs Senior Activity Center, 750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

