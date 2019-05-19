The city's planning commission approved significant development permits Tuesday that put the city one step closer to welcoming both a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and Popeye's restaurants.

The first permit was for a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, set to be located at the 3500 block of Highway 412 East. The permit was remanded to the planning commission by the city's board of directors because of site plan changes after the commission reviewed it at its March 12 meeting. The new site plans remove the western entrance and added greenery. The permit was submitted by FCC Midwest LLC.

The second permit was for a Popeye's restaurant, set to be located at the 3500 block of Highway 412 East. The application was originally reviewed during the March 12 commissioner's meeting but was withdrawn March 27. The application has since been refiled with slight modifications, such as removing the western entrance. The permit was submitted by Mabo Investments, LLC.

Commissioners also approved a final plat development permit from Mabo Investments LLC to create the East Siloam Commercial Subdivision, set to be located at the 3500 block of Highway 412 East.

The city's board of directors is expected to review all permits at its June 4 meeting.

Commissioners tabled a preliminary plat development permit for 1600 Villa View Drive. Approval hinged on the city's board of directors making amendments to the city's 2014 master street plan during its May 7 meeting. Those amendments were tabled until the board could get a better understanding of what is detailed in potential variances. This development permit is expected to be reviewed at the commission's June 11 meeting.

The board of adjustment also tabled a street length variance for 1600 Villa View Drive. Approval hinged on the city's board of directors making amendments to the city's 2014 master street plan during its May 7 meeting.

