Homes across the city were affected by two different power outages Wednesday, the Siloam Springs Electrical Department reported.

The first outage affected about 300 residences through the Country Acres neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. Contractors requested to work on the Southwestern Electric Power Company transmission line passing through the subdivision. The city's electric department placed non-reclose devises on the lines to protect workers; the devices prevented the lines from reclosing after the outage occurred and gave workers time to restore power, according to the electric department.

The second outage affected about 29 duplexes off Thomas Street after a contractor hit a three-phase transformer with construction equipment, according to the electrical department. Power was restored by 9 a.m.

General News on 05/19/2019