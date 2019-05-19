FAYETTEVILLE -- Siloam Springs boys track athlete Keegan Soucie and girls competitors Jael Harried and Quincy Efurd competed Wednesday and Thursday in the Arkansas high school decathlon/heptathlon held at Ramay Junior High.

Soucie finished 20th overall out of 79 competitors in the decathlon, scoring a total of 5,034 points, while Efurd finished 38th in the heptathlon with 3,093 points and Harried 56th with 2,800 points.

Soucie scored 2,881 points on the the first day Wednesday and was in 22nd place heading into Thursday's final day.

Soucie ran a time of 11.81 seconds in the 100-meter dash Wednesday and 59.85 seconds in the 400-meter dash. He had a long jump mark of 20 feet, 6 inches, while his shot put throw was 36-2.75. In the high jump, Soucie had a mark of 5-9.

On Thursday, Soucie ran a time of 18.84 in the 110-meter high hurdles and 5:22.16 in the 1,500-meter run. Soucie threw the discus a distance of 102-1.5 and had pole vault mark of 8-2.5. In the triple jump he finished at 41-6.75.

Efurd was in 48th place out of 85 competitors with 1,746 points in the hepthatlon after the first day. Efurd ran the 100 low hurdles in 17.46 and the 200-meter dash in 29.19. She had a mark of 13-11.75 in the long jump and 68-1 in the discus.

On the second day, Efurd scored a 4-3.25 in the high jump, 22-2.25 in the shot put and a time of 2:36.14 in the 800-meter dash.

Harried scored 1,362 points on the first day and was in 72nd place. She did not score in the hurdles and had a mark of 16-4.5 in the long jump, 62-0.5 in the discus and 29.10 in the 200-meter dash.

On the second day, Harried had a mark of 4-5.25 in the high jump, 26-11.25 in the shot put and a time of 2:40.76 in the 800-meter dash.

Sports on 05/19/2019