GENTRY -- There were no high school track meets in Gentry this year because of needed repairs and improvements to the track, but there was a track meet on Friday which brought smiles and a sense of accomplishment to many area youngsters.

It was the annual track meet for special education students, and participants came from schools in Gentry, Decatur, Gravette, Siloam Springs and Pea Ridge, as well as from Friendship Community Care in Siloam Springs, on May 10. The athletes took to the field in Pioneer Stadium and competed in a variety of track and field events, including races, long jump, softball and tennis ball throws, shot put and more. Students lined up for their chances to compete and then did their best to win the gold.

And the participants took their turns on the winners' podium, too, and received medals, which brought big smiles and a sense of pride in their accomplishments.

Students from Gentry High School, as well as teachers, staff and area volunteers, including representatives from the police and fire departments, helped with the special day and took joy in putting those smiles on the children's faces. And, the smiles were contagious. The volunteers, too, left with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

