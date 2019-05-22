May 6

• Travis Stallbories, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.

• Shawn White, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Deanna Willis, 46, was arrested in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.

• Megan Byers, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 7

• Danielle Roberts, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Krista Glass, 34, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine, court costs or warrants.

• Steven Webb, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Stormi Stanphill, 26, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine, court costs or warrants.

• Kimberly Upton, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Solymar Palacio, 30, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, fleeing, resisting arrest, third degree assault, carless driving and no driver's license.

• Bailey Easterling, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 8

• Austin Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with breaking and entering, theft by receiving, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and tampering with physical evidence.

• Carlotta Rodgerson, 54, was arrested in connection with breaking and entering, theft by receiving, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

• Seth Dunlap, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cassandra Moreau, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

May 9

• Autumn Sieber, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Denny Marsh, 34, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

May 10

• Joshua Johnson, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Alex Morrow, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrew Rochier IV, 27, was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a household family member and failure to appear.

• Carlos Alvarado, 50, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.

May 11

• Amber Jennings, 29, was cited in connection with shoplifting and failure to appear.

• Marian Graham, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Fullerton Jr., 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear and theft of motor fuel.

• Steven Day, 28, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kimberly Upton, 25, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffani Colmenero, 23, was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Larin Portillo, 29, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault, second degree assault on a family member or household member and public intoxication.

• Jennifer Hernandez Suazo, 31, was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution and public intoxication.

May 12

• Brandon Conley, 36, was arrested in connection with two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

• Zachary White, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

