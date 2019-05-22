May 6
• Travis Stallbories, 41, was cited in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.
• Shawn White, 34, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Deanna Willis, 46, was arrested in connection with failure to appear and criminal contempt.
• Megan Byers, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 7
• Danielle Roberts, 23, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Krista Glass, 34, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine, court costs or warrants.
• Steven Webb, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Stormi Stanphill, 26, was cited in connection with failure to pay a fine, court costs or warrants.
• Kimberly Upton, 25, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Solymar Palacio, 30, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, fleeing, resisting arrest, third degree assault, carless driving and no driver's license.
• Bailey Easterling, 30, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 8
• Austin Palone, 18, was arrested in connection with breaking and entering, theft by receiving, theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit card and tampering with physical evidence.
• Carlotta Rodgerson, 54, was arrested in connection with breaking and entering, theft by receiving, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Seth Dunlap, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cassandra Moreau, 22, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
May 9
• Autumn Sieber, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Denny Marsh, 34, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.
May 10
• Joshua Johnson, 27, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Alex Morrow, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Andrew Rochier IV, 27, was arrested in connection with third degree assault on a household family member and failure to appear.
• Carlos Alvarado, 50, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, possession of an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle and driving while license is canceled, suspended or revoked.
May 11
• Amber Jennings, 29, was cited in connection with shoplifting and failure to appear.
• Marian Graham, 21, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Michael Fullerton Jr., 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear and theft of motor fuel.
• Steven Day, 28, was arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kimberly Upton, 25, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Tiffani Colmenero, 23, was cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Larin Portillo, 29, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault, second degree assault on a family member or household member and public intoxication.
• Jennifer Hernandez Suazo, 31, was arrested in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution and public intoxication.
May 12
• Brandon Conley, 36, was arrested in connection with two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Zachary White, 23, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.General News on 05/22/2019
Print Headline: Arrests and citations