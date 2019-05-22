A photo caption titled "O&A Honor Flight raises money to honor veterans," in the Wednesday, May 15, edition of the Herald-Leader incorrectly reported the amounts donated by American Legion Post 29 and the Siloam Springs KIA Memorial. The caption should have stated that Jerry Cavness presented $500 from the Siloam Springs KIA Memorial Committee and Stuart Reeves presented a $100 donation from American Legion Post 29 Honor Guard. The newspaper regrets and apologizes for the error.

General News on 05/22/2019