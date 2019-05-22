Representatives from John Brown University and North Arkansas College (Northark) signed an articulation agreement last week to increase opportunities for student access to and success in higher education.

The partnership creates a seamless path for students to earn an associate's degree from Northark and then complete their bachelor's degree at JBU.

"We are very excited to announce this new partnership with John Brown University to provide more opportunities for our students to earn their bachelor's degree," Northark President Randy Esters said. "John Brown University is known for providing high-quality academic programs, both on campus and online. We are proud to partner with them to offer Northark students a seamless transfer to JBU."

By clarifying transfer policies and procedures through this formal transfer agreement, the institutions will assist students so that they are not required to retake courses already achieved. Through this agreement, students are eligible to transfer into any of JBU's traditional undergraduate programs on JBU's Siloam Springs campus or JBU's online undergraduate programs.

"This agreement represents the continued commitment of JBU to serve Harrison and surrounding communities through flexible, engaging online education," Stacey Duke, JBU's dean of online undergraduate programs and strategic initiatives, said.

Students who graduate from Northark, complete Northark's designated program courses and hold a GPA of 2.5 or higher are eligible for admission to JBU under the terms of this agreement.

Founded in 1974, North Arkansas College (Northark) is a public two-year college offering transfer and technical degree programs, one-year technical certificates, certificates of proficiency, customized business and industry training, adult basic education (GED) classes and non-credit community education courses. In addition, partnerships with area universities provide the opportunity to achieve a bachelor's degree in Harrison.

General News on 05/22/2019