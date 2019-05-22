Registration is open for John Brown University's week-long residential program, Summer Academy, for high school students to gain college experience. The Summer Academy programs include hands-on experience in Construction Management (July 7-12), Engineering (July 7-12), Art (July 7-12), Computer Gamebook (July 7-12), Worship Arts (July 21-26) and Piano (July 21-27). Taught by JBU professors with decades of experience in their field, the Summer Academy gives high school students a firsthand look into university life by learning real-world concepts, interacting with JBU students, and participating in field trips and various campus activities.

The Construction Management Academy gives students hands-on experience that is needed to construct complex buildings in the modern world. The academy will cover topics like safety planning, proper tool usage, structural steel building assembly, project scheduling and more. Students will also be able to work on a service project in Oklahoma and compete in teams at the end of the week to test their knowledge.

Students in the Engineering Academy will learn about electrical circuits, programming, 3D computer-aided design, 3D printing, strength and mechanics of materials, smart materials, motors and batteries. They'll not only build teamwork skills by designing, building and testing projects, but will also learn how to integrate Christian principles with engineering.

The Art Academy offers students three specializations to choose from: photography, art and design, and digital cinema. Photography students will create images in both digital and traditional film mediums, while also being inspired by Arkansas' natural beauty. In the art and design track, students will learn new techniques and hone their skills in painting, graphic design, digital illustration, printmaking and typography. Digital cinema students will craft a short narrative film in an indie filmmaking environment, with access to the latest gear, a film set, an editing suite and a screening room.

The Computer Gamebook Academy gives students the opportunity to write interactive fiction, a literary genre of text-based adventure games with role-playing, riddle-like puzzles and labyrinthine worlds. Students will write adventure narratives, design gamebooks and learn basic coding and graphic interface. At the end of the week, students will produce an original work of digital literature that allows readers to interact with and explore a digital world.

The Worship Arts Academy is geared toward aspiring worship leaders, church musicians and pastors. Students will be teamed up in four worship bands with both vocalists and instrumentalists and will rehearse together throughout the week. The academy closes with a combined worship service led by the four worship bands. This worship service is open to the public.

The Piano Academy offers daily, private lessons for students, as well as a chance to participate in theory and aural skills. Students will also gain insight into memorization techniques, the art of interpretation, building solid technique, accompanying congregational hymns and how to practice effectively. Students have the opportunity to perform solo and duet repertoire in master classes and recitals.

All Summer Academies, except for the Piano Academy, cost $503.75, which includes meals, housing, field trips and projects materials. The Piano Academy costs $524.50. For more information, visit jbu.edu/summer-academy/ or contact Lauren Huffman at Lhuffman@jbu.edu or 479-524-7423 with any questions.

General News on 05/22/2019