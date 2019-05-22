Third-year John Brown head men's soccer coach Brenton Benware released his 2019 commitments on Thursday, May 16, welcoming seven freshmen and a pair of transfers to compete for the 41st edition of the Golden Eagles in the fall.

Benware welcomes a class that features three midfielders, three defenders, a pair of strikers and one goalkeeper. Additionally, the incoming class hails from four countries outside of the United States, highlighted by student-athletes representing the countries of Costa Rica, Portugal, Kenya and Slovenia.

The nine newcomers will join the 15 returners from the 2018 campaign that finished the season 9-8-1 (.528) and made another appearance in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals. John Brown returns a young squad that features just over a quarter of the offensive output a season ago, offering plenty of chances for players to step into greater opportunities.

The Golden Eagles open the 2019 campaign Aug. 19 at Texas A&M-Texarkana at 5 p.m. John Brown will then return to Siloam Springs for its home opener, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. against Lyon (Ark.) on Aug. 23.

Logan Campbell, 5-11, goalkeeper, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

The four-year letterwinner under head coach Michael Wilson helped Union High School to back-to-back 6A state championship game appearances, including leading the program to its first state title in over a decade as a junior. Campbell joins former Union teammates in Cooper and Kolby McCombs. The goalkeeper made a trio of shootout stops in the semifinals to continue Union's run to the 2018 title game. Campbell made the athletic honor roll for three consecutive seasons.

Benware on Campbell: "Logan is a very good local talent that I'm excited to add to our goalkeeper position depth. He's a previous all-state selection and starting goalkeeper for a very successful Union High School program that has climbed the past couple years as high as second in the national rankings. Logan is a raw talent that will develop quickly and surely contribute to our program in big ways."

Oscar Carballo, 5-11, forward, Instituto de Desarrollo de Inteligencia (San Jose, Costa Rica)

Carballo began his national team stints with a pair of seasons with the Costa Rican U-15 National Team, which was followed up with a spot on the 2015 U-17 National Team. Most recently, the forward suited up with the Deportivo Saprissa's academy side, Costa Rica's largest academy, which has trained over half the players on Costa Rica's 2018 World Cup team.

Benware on Carballo: "Oscar is a special talent that will immediately contribute to our group. His experience as captain of the U-17 Costa Rican National Team clearly gives him an edge to compete at this level. We're blessed to snatch players of his quality from NCAA I programs, as well as top Costa Rican professional clubs. His creativity and attacking presence will immediately make us a stronger side."

Dalton Georgopulos, 5-6, midfielder, Valor Christian High School (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Named to the all-state second team as a senior, the three-year letterwinner under head coach Brian Shultz graduated as the program's second all-time leading scorer, netting 11 goals (30 points) in his final campaign. The midfielder also earned all-league honors in back-to-back seasons.

Benware on Georgopulos: "Dalton is a fun attacking player to add to our squad. He's been a standout all-state player for a strong Valor Christian program. I'm excited that, along with his attacking strength, he brings a gritty nature to defend and fight for his team."

Joao Goncalves, 5-11, defender, Colégio João de Barros (Setúbal, Portugal)

Goncalves has spent his last 10 seasons with the development academy at Quinta do Conde, a village about an hour outside of Lisbon.

Benware on Goncalves: "Joao is a very pacey, solid defender for our back line and brings versatility to play as center or outside back. He was recruited by top NCAA I programs, and he's surely going to influence our back line in big ways."

Eli Jackson, 5-10, forward, Siloam Springs High School

The four-year letterwinner at Siloam Springs High School closed out his Panther career on Saturday in the Arkansas Activities Association 5A state title game, his fourth straight. Regardless of the outcome, Jackson, the son of Travis Jackson '91, will finish as the program's second all-time leading scorer under head coach Luke Shoemaker with 54 goals and 27 career assists. As a sophomore, the forward recorded a hat trick in the state championship match against Mountain Home en route to ultimately landing MVP honors. The Siloam Springs native will come to John Brown having played in all four possible state championship matches.

Benware on Jackson: "The Siloam Springs High School standout will bring more depth to our attack. ... He's helped lead his team to four AAA state championships (games) in his high school career. He's a great culture fit for our program that also brings a selfless, hard-working presence."

Alejandro Sequeira, 5-10, midfielder, Colegio Madre del Divino Pastor (San Jose, Costa Rica)

Sequeira joins the Golden Eagles after a year at Barton Community College (Kan.) under head coach Mike Brown. Following eight seasons with Deportivo Saprissa, the midfielder spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Uruguay de Coronado, a side in Costa Rica's second division, Liga de Ascenso. Sequeira helped lead the club to back-to-back Segunda División titles and was named the side's best midfielder in 2016.

Benware on Sequeira: "This community college transfer will strengthen our midfield with his strong physical presence and ability to break up opposing midfield play. He's an excellent mission fit to our program, and he also comes from a strong pedigree. Alejandro's father is a former Costa Rican National Team member and MLS success that currently serves as President of the Costa Rican Football Union. Additionally, his uncle was recently the head manager of the Costa Rican U-23 side and currently serves as assistant coach to the Costa Rican National Team. Alejandro will bring a professional, competitive spirit to our program."

Micah Smith, 5-9, forward, Rift Valley Academy (Kijabe, Kenya)

The program's three-time leading scorer comes to John Brown after a trio of seasons under head coach Peter Wilson at Rift Valley Academy. Smith finished his career as the program's all-time leading scorer while helping the Buffalos to back-to-back league titles. The striker also played with RVA's rugby program for four seasons.

Benware on Smith: "I believe Micah will be a success story in terms of player development. He comes to us with loads of raw athleticism and ability, and he's an effective and hungry player in front of the goal. His competitive spirit and team buy-in will help him make a mark here."

Matej Urbanija, 5-11, defender, Gimnazija Šiška (Ljubljana, Slovenia)

This past season, Urbanija participated with a pair of high-level sides, including the local ND Ilirija 1911 club, which competes in the Slovenian Second League, Slovenska Nogometna Liga. The defender also competed with the Slovenian U-17 National Team in 2017 and 2018.

Benware on Urbanija: "Matej brings depth and experience to our back line, specifically at the center back position. He's excelled with the U-17 Slovenian National Team and he has a keen ability to read opposing sides and break up their attacks."

Jessie Zavala, 5-9, midfielder, Georgetown (Texas) High School

Suiting up for NCAA I Virginia Military Institute for the 2017 season, Zavala recorded four shots over 13 games played in. The three-year letterwinner at Georgetown High School under Wes Kidd was named team captain as a sophomore - a program first honor. The midfielder was named All-District three times in addition to being selected the All-Central Texas Newcomer of the Year after his sophomore season.

Benware on Zavala: "Jessie is another strong transfer that brings NCAA I talent to our squad. He'll be a top midfield presence for us on both sides of the ball, but I'm most excited about his dynamic play around our attacking 18-yard box. Jessie has had success on just about every level of competition and will surely continue that success with our program."

