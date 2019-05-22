50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

E.F. (Ed) Coleman purchased Roth Frozen Food Center Inc. and was in the process of redecorating and rearranging the buildings. The business was to continue for the present time under the Roth Frozen Food Center name.

Mr. Coleman planned several innovations at a later date.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Logan Cave, known to locals as one of nature's rare oddities, assumed the same status with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which had recently established the cave as Arkansas' eighth wildlife refuge.

Announcement of the nation's newest wildlife sanctuary came in a press conference at the cave site. Martin Perry of the fish and wildlife service, along with University of Arkansas zoologist Arthur Brown, made the announcement.

The refuge area covers some 125 acres, including Logan Cave, Logan Spring and Logan Cemetery. The mile-long cave is located approximately eight miles northeast of Siloam Springs.

The refuge was established specifically to protect endangered species of wildlife, among them the gray bat, the Ozark cavefish and the rare troglobitic crayfish. Other rare forms found in the cave include the grotto salamander, pseudoscorpions, isopods, amphipiods, beetles and other insects which are blind, without pigment and adapt strictly to subterranean habitat.

"Logan Cave is used as a nursery colony for some 25,000 endangered gray bats, a helpful species that eats numerous insects," Perry said. "The endangered Indiana bat is also found in the cave."

Brown said the crawfish inhabiting Logan Cave are rare and represent a significant find in the Ozarks region.

Perry said there will be no public access to Logan Cave, that the site will be used for research and management purposes only. He also said that people who go into the cave and disturb the wildlife, particularly those that are endangered, will be prosecuted.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

When Siloam Springs High School senior Ryan Ostrander set a goal, good things usually happened.

His efforts in the classroom as a 4.0 honors student, as well as his athletic endeavors, enabled him to continue his success over the next four years at Messiah College in Grantham, Pa.

"Messiah is a NCAA Division III school very similar to John Brown. It's located in a small town, but has Harrisburg only 20 miles away." Ostrander said. "It would be like having Tulsa right down the road from Siloam."

Through the game of soccer, Ostrander is one of only a handful of Siloam athletes to have an opportunity in competing in the Arkansas Activities Association All-Star Game, held in June at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Through hard work and battling through a torn meniscus his junior year, Ostrander made the most of his four-year athletic career at Siloam Springs High School.

The numbers are phenomenal, when it comes to Ostrander's winnings.

• Three state championship rings (two for cross country, one for basketball)

• Basketball: 5A-West all-conference honors previous two years, a starter for three years (plus several all-tournament teams and a tournament most valuable player)

• Cross-country: All-state and all-conference for the previous two years.

• Soccer: All-state and all-tournament teams in 2009, four years on varsity, playing in High School All-Star game the coming summer.

A year earlier, Ostrander played an integral part in helping lead the Panthers to their first state championship in boys basketball.

Joined by fellow senior guard Coleson Rakestraw and 2008 graduates Christopher Eshnaur, Roger Jackson, Caleb Knoner, Mitch Hubbard, Logan Porter and Mike Hunley, the Panthers achieved success one goal at a time.

Jump ahead one year, Ostrander and Rakestraw almost pulled off another incredible feat, leading the Panthers back to the state championship game after being picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Community on 05/22/2019