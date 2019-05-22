Nine Siloam Springs High School students were selected to participate in the 40th Arkansas Governor's School.

Nine Siloam Springs High School students were selected to participate in 40th Arkansas Governor’s School: • Katherine Arrington — social science • Allison Atkins — social science • Blaise Becan — cybersecurity • Nathaniel Blair — natural science • Lindsey Bolstad — natural science • Lily Brown — English/language arts • Mary Grace Green — mathematics • Kaya-Ann Mason — social science • Claudia Mercado — social science

Founded in 1979 by Gov. Bill Clinton, Arkansas Governor's School serves up to 400 students from around the state during the summer before their senior year in high school. The 2019 Arkansas Governor's School is scheduled for July 7 through Aug. 3 on the Arkansas Tech University campus in Russellville.

The Arkansas Department of Education gifted and talented programs administrator supervises Arkansas Governor's School with assistance from an advisory council appointed by the governor.

ATU is hosting Arkansas Governor's School for the first time in 2019. On-campus leadership for the program is provided by Dr. Robin Lasey, associate professor of chemistry at ATU, and Dr. Jeff Woods, professor of history at ATU. They are assisted by a committee of ATU faculty, staff and students that includes representation from Arkansas Governor's School alumni.

For more information about Arkansas Governor's School, visit www.atu.edu/ags, send e-mail to ags@atu.edu or call 479-968-0391.

