Robert Dean Andrews

Robert Dean Andrews was born September 27, 1959, to Levert and May Lane Andrews of Gentry, Arkansas. He was raised on the family farm alongside his loving sister Sandra.

At age 16 he purchased his own 40-acre farm and began farming for himself. Later, Robert became a licensed general contractor. On his journey he met the woman he would spend the rest of his days with, the love of his life, Teddie Powers. He married his childhood sweetheart November 5, 1977. Robert and Teddie instantly began laying the foundation to growing the kingdom of God by worshiping, ministering, and serving others. Together they had three children, Megan, Russell, and Justin. Over the years, with loving hearts and open arms, they welcomed surrogate children Dennis Kindy and Kevin Andrews into their family. On May 16, 2019, heaven gained an incredible husband, son, father, gramps and so much more. Robert is reunited with his mother in paradise, and both are healed by the great Physician.

Robert is survived by his wife Teddie Andrews of 41 years; daughter Megan and husband Michael Denison; son and best friend Russell and wife Brittany Andrews; son Justin and wife Robyn Mackey. He had six grandchildren: Sophia and Theo Denison, Ramsey, Ryder, and Reagan Andrews, and Nehemiah Mackey. He is also survived by his father Levert Andrews and wife, and precious sister Sandra and husband Hershel Brandon. Robert is also preceded in death by his amazing mother May Lane Andrews and his beloved in-laws Ted and Doris Powers.

Robert had many passions he chose to fill his days with while here on earth. With his iconic "Gramps" look, western snap shirt, mesh back cap, and cowboy boots, side by side, Robert and Teddie adventured across the United States and into Canada on his motorcycle. He loved experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen, tinkering with his Minneapolis-Molines, exploring antique malls, gardening, and raising his Wagyu cattle. From time to time he also enjoyed conversing with the pig-pigs and co-hosting crawfish boils. He had a flair for the dramatic on occasion; anyone who saw his creative announcements at church or witnessed his burning of the Christmas tree could attest to that.

Robert was an active member and elder of Mosaic Community Fellowship. He spent much of his life involved in planning, organizing, and executing mission trips around the world. He traveled near and far to exemplify the love of Christ through service and testimony. He used his daily work interactions to minister locally. Gramps also journeyed to places on mission such as St. Kitts, Portland Arkansas, Arizona, Fort Worth, and Brazil where he ultimately gave his life to Christ. However, of all his service, the dearest to his heart was the rugged and beautiful countryside of Alaska, along with its native people.

He will leave behind an extraordinary legacy with all he has created and influenced over the years. He was hardworking and dedicated, as well as humorous, witty, and knowledgeable. He was a good teacher. Robert will be remembered for many things but none greater than his love for Christ, his devotion to his beautiful bride, his amazing connection with his children, the way he was adored by his grandchildren, and the undeniable impact he made in others' lives.

A celebration of life service will be held May 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Mosaic Community Fellowship in Siloam Springs. As per Gramps's custom, dress is casual; blue jeans are welcome. A snack potluck and visiting time will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Robert Andrews Memorial Fund (checks payable to Mosaic Community Fellowship, with Robert Andrews Memorial Fund in the memo line).

1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 says, "Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."

Well done, good and faithful servant.

Billie Gibson

Billie Joyce Gibson, daughter of Cecil Bert and Ruth Agnes (Pendergraft) Collyge was born December 11, 1931, in Westville, Oklahoma and departed this life on May 16, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at Circle of Life in Springdale, Arkansas, at the age of 87 years, five months and five days.

Billie attended and graduated as Valedictorian of her class from Westville High School. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She enjoyed camping, reading, puzzle books, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy but most of all enjoyed time spent with her family especially Sunday dinners.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mack Gibson; three sisters, Betty Hamme, Raydean Norris, Frankie Collyge; and one brother, Bert Collyge.

Billie is survived by a very loving family that includes her children, Sandra Gray and husband Donald of Gentry, Ark., Alice Schultz, Maxine Gibson both of Fayetteville, Ark., Gerold Gibson and wife Laura of Franklin, Texas; three grandchildren, David Stafford and wife Joyella, Jesse Stafford and wife Jennifer, Preston Schultz; eight great-grandchildren; a loving companion, Jim Marsh and his family; several other relatives; and many friends.

Arrangements were entrusted to Roberts & Hart Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Billie Gibson to Circle of Life Hospice.

Shirley Jean Janes

Shirley Jean Janes, 67, of Cincinnati, Ark., died May 18, 2019, in her home.

She was born on July 31, 1951, in Stockton, Calif., to Melvin Gene McNeely and Laura Christeen Webster McNeely. She grew up in Crossett, Ark., and graduated from Crossett High School. She moved to Northwest Arkansas in the 1970's and started working at Franklin Electric in Siloam Springs, Ark. She married John Janes on May 29, 1985, in Fayetteville, Ark. She spent several years as a caregiver for elderly people.

She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin McNeely; and her brother, Donnie McNeely.

She is survived by her husband; her mother, Christeen McNeely of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; a daughter, Laura Nall and husband Marty of Prairie Grove, Ark.; three granddaughters; a sister, Kathy Terry and husband Herb of Harrison, Ark.; and a brother, Tom McNeely and wife Jan of Westville, Okla.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Martin Cemetery, east of Siloam Springs, with Brother Jim Beavers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wason Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffrey Lee McGarrah

Jeffrey Lee McGarrah, 53, of Colcord, Oklahoma, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Jeff was born on February 10, 1966, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Larry and Connie McGarrah. He accepted the Lord as a child and was baptized under the concrete bridge on U.S. Highway 412; he grew up in the Sequoyah community, he attended Boys State in Edmond, Oklahoma, in 1983 and then went on to graduate from Colcord High School in 1984. He worked for La-Z-Boy for 32 years and was the Materials Manager. Jeff loved the Oklahoma Sooners, old trucks, old country music, antiques, learning about the Civil War history, working with wood and working on the farm. He also remodeled his home on the farm that was over 100 years old. In his spare time he enjoyed researching genealogy and ended up having around 11,000 names discovered in his line of family. Jeff will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger; but most of all, he cherished his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Larry and Connie McGarrah of Colcord, Oklahoma; his wife, Penny Peng-McGarrah of the home; three daughters, Katelyn Coon and husband Daniel of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Elizabeth McGarrah of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Abby McGarrah of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; one brother, Sam McGarrah of Wyandotte, Oklahoma; one niece, Kelsie Wilson of Fairland, Oklahoma; one nephew, Landon McGarrah of Collinsville, Oklahoma; one grandchild, Charlotte McGarrah; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Sager Creek Community Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Pastor Gordon Topping will officiate the service. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

