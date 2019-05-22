Sierra Bush/Herald-Leader Members of the Siloam Springs Police Department run east on Highway 412 Monday as participants in the Special Olympics law enforcement torch run.

Members of the Siloam Springs Police Department run west down U.S. Highway 412 Monday as participants in the Special Olympics law enforcement torch run.

SSPD carried the torch to the east side of town, where it was handed off to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, according to the department.

Members took turns carrying the flame of hope, which represents "courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe," according to the Special Olympics website.

The law enforcement torch run began in 1981 when Wichita, Kan., Police Chief Richard LaMunyon created the torch run because he thought it would help law enforcement be active in the community and support Special Olympics Kansas, according to the Special Olympics website.

