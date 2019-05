Dennis and Debra Terhune of Siloam Springs, Ark., celebrated 30 years of marriage on May 20.

Debra Ann Sanders of Hoopeston, Ill., and Dennis Wayne Terhune of Kansas City, Kan., were married on May 20, 1989 by the Rev. Dan Crenshaw.

The couple has three children, Barbara of Bella Vista, Ark., Ruth of Bella Vista, and Naomi of Siloam Springs.

General News on 05/22/2019