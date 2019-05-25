Lively Patriotic music

The Siloam Springs Republican Women will hold a "Lively Evening of Patriotic Music" at 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Compass Fellowship Building, located at 318 Main Street. "Red, white and blue" refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs Writers to hear Ellicott

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, to hear writer and publisher Cheryl Ellicott. Ellicott will be speaking on "How We Wrote 'The Martyr's Son.'" Any interested writer is invited to attend. June assignments are: Poetry -- "Fun for Children" (or a child) up to 36 lines, and Prose -- "A Fresh View of a Bible Character" up to 750 words. Entries are to be sent to sswgsisp@gmail.com through June 1.

Fairmount Cemetery Association

The Fairmount Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, May 26, at the Fairmount Community Building. Dinner will be at 12:30 p.m. and the business session will follow. All families with loved ones buried in the cemetery are invited to attend. Dinner will be covered dish. Attendees are encouraged to bring enough food for guests from out of town. Also, please bring drinks to suit your family's tastes. The association will furnish ice water. Special music will be furnished by the Butler Creek Boys. The cemetery is maintained by donations only and if you are unable to attend please remember to honor your loved one with a donation to: David Patterson, 19198 Garmon Road, Gentry, AR 72734. Phone: 479-736-8125. A donation mail box is available in the cemetery with envelopes.

Boys & Girls Club Summer Program Registration

Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is accepting registration for the Siloam Springs summer program. The summer program will include two sessions. Session 1 will be June 3 - June 28 and session 2 will be July 8 - Aug. 2. During the sessions, the club will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children will receive breakfast and lunch at the middle school and an afternoon snack will be provided. Prices are $100 per session. To register online, visit www.bgcwbc.org. For more information, call 479-524-4174.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Coffee with the Commander

Each Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Siloam Post 29 of the American Legion hosts "Coffee with the Commander." A time for those who served to enjoy the camaraderie that they experienced during their time with "Uncle Sam." The event is held in the basement of the American Legion Community Hall located at 110 N. Mount Olive St. The coffee and donuts are fresh; the conversation is usually lively, jolly and informative. Don't miss this opportunity to meet and greet local veterans who are still serving their veteran community. For more information, visit SiloamPost29.org or contact Jim Wilbanks at 850-520-0225.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care located at 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs or Snappy Dry Cleaners located at 618 S. Holly St. or at Eastgate Church of Christ located at 1997 East U.S. Highway 412. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Yoga classes

Bridges to Wellness and the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring Yoga classes. Classes will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Moss House located at 311 S. Mount Olive St. The cost for classes is $3. For more information, call Sarah Losh at 479-549-3143.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center invites anyone over the age of 60 to come to the center for lunch.

The center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Cost for lunch is $3 donation per meal. There is an exercise room and game room for guests' enjoyment. If you need a ride, the center's van can pick you up. Call 479-524-5735 for more information. Menus and activities calendar is available in the lobby.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist someone who is trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their family. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email servant@kindatheart.org.

Fundraiser breakfast/band

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center will host a weekly fundraiser breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. every Friday at the center, located at 750 Heritage Court. The fundraiser is open to all ages. The center will also host the OK Country Band at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month. The performance is free and open to anyone.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeking volunteers and donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.

CrossTraining

CrossTraining is held at 3DPT from 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The group shares in scripture, prays and then has a 45- to 60-minute workout. The class is free but voluntary donations can be made to help support the cost of utilities and equipment. For more information, contact Johnny Pittman at 479-220-1967.

Kansas Public Library

The Kansas Public Library has lots of activities to enjoy. The library has a "Freegal Music Service" that offers over 10,000 music labels from 65 countries. A library patron in good standing may download three songs a week for free from https://eodls.freegalmusic.com. Refreshments will be provided. For more news and updates, visit the Kansas Public Library's Facebook page.

Community on 05/25/2019