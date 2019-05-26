May 13

• Trevor Stacy, 25, was cited in connection with third degree assault on a family member.

• Brandon Gardner, 23, arrested in connection with shoplifting and public intoxication.

• Bryan Ramirez, 21, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Keith Hayes, 39, was arrested in connection with forgery, driving while intoxicated, and operation of a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.

• Shambrya Tezino-Washington, 26, was arrested in connection with forgery and public intoxication.

• Ryan Benge, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrew Rochier IV, 27, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.

May 14

• Cole McAllaster, 33, was cited in connection with theft of property.

• Timothy Jones, 47, was cited in connection with failure to pay a warrant.

• Samuel Elvins, 26, was cited in connection with failure to pay a warrant.

May 15

• Juvenile, 16, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

May 16

• Eddie Curry, 56, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

May 17

• Roberto Pineda Caceres, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Daniel Owens, 31, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Deborah Woodruff, 61, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Dewey Coleman Jr., 30, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.

May 18

• Bryce Whitfield, 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kassandra Kessinger, 35, was cited in connection with shoplifting.

May 19

• Cyd Pacheco-Alicia, 35, was arrested in connection with third degree battery.

• Steven Kay, 58, was arrested in connection with shoplifting.

• Christopher Greenwood, 44, was cited in connection with failure to appear.

