May 13
• Trevor Stacy, 25, was cited in connection with third degree assault on a family member.
• Brandon Gardner, 23, arrested in connection with shoplifting and public intoxication.
• Bryan Ramirez, 21, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Keith Hayes, 39, was arrested in connection with forgery, driving while intoxicated, and operation of a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked.
• Shambrya Tezino-Washington, 26, was arrested in connection with forgery and public intoxication.
• Ryan Benge, 32, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Andrew Rochier IV, 27, was arrested in connection with failure to appear.
May 14
• Cole McAllaster, 33, was cited in connection with theft of property.
• Timothy Jones, 47, was cited in connection with failure to pay a warrant.
• Samuel Elvins, 26, was cited in connection with failure to pay a warrant.
May 15
• Juvenile, 16, was arrested in connection with aggravated assault.
May 16
• Eddie Curry, 56, was cited in connection with shoplifting.
May 17
• Roberto Pineda Caceres, 31, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Daniel Owens, 31, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Deborah Woodruff, 61, was arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Dewey Coleman Jr., 30, was cited in connection with criminal contempt.
May 18
• Bryce Whitfield, 24, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kassandra Kessinger, 35, was cited in connection with shoplifting.
May 19
• Cyd Pacheco-Alicia, 35, was arrested in connection with third degree battery.
• Steven Kay, 58, was arrested in connection with shoplifting.
• Christopher Greenwood, 44, was cited in connection with failure to appear.
