Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were down $32,124 in April when compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $576,747 in April 2019, compared to $608,871 in April 2018, according to the May issue of City & Town magazine.

County sales tax receipts were up $8,839, from $241,274 in April 2018 to $250,113 in April 2019.

The city's sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw a decrease in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, down $11,715 to $2.1 million

• Eureka Springs, down $183 to $141,552

• Fayetteville, down $74,859 to $3.21 million

• Lincoln, down $6,847 to $38,693.

Cities that saw an increase in sales tax receipts were:

• Rogers, up $78,832 to $2.85 million

• Springdale up 52,022 to $2.29 million.

General News on 05/26/2019