The city's board of directors reviewed preliminary design plans and figures associated with the East Main Street improvements before its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Current estimates for the project sit between $5,032,805 and $5,521,924.

Don Clark, community development director, said the figures most likely will change, as Crafton Tull, the firm responsible for designing the project, is only 30 percent through the design phase. More concrete figures will begin revealing themselves 60 to 90 percent into the design phase, Clark said.

A point of discussion among directors was the cost of the street itself. Bill Burnett, civil engineer for Crafton Tull, said little data could be found as to the original construction date of the road and that current estimates hover around the 1960s.

Generally speaking, when a road is laid city's can expect 20 to 30 years of life, 40 years if it's "stretched," Burnett said.

One road construction method, a mill and overlay, would not repair any potential damage done to the concrete foundation and any cracks currently in asphalt will reappear in a year or two after construction, Burnett said. A mill and overlay is currently estimated to cost $239,209. A full rebuild, however, will restart the clock and help the city understand what the road is constructed with and when future repairs may need to take place. A full rebuild is currently estimated to cost $728,328.

Julie Kelso, project manager and director of planning for Crafton Tull, said designs have been "tightened" since meeting with the community in workshops and the drop-in meeting just over two weeks ago. Designs now include a roundabout and a multiuse side path. Artwork, like murals or public displays, and greenery have yet to be added to the project.

It's still unsure as to whether or not the project will be or completed in one phase. Engineer renderings of the design are estimated to take up to a year, Burnett said. Burnett estimated construction could take up to three years.

At the next workshop, the board is expected to review funding opportunities. A date hasn't been set for the workshop.

