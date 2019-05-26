Tristan Moose, 18, was arrested in connection with sexual indecency with a minor and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child Tuesday, according to a police probable cause affidavit.

A woman reported to the Siloam Springs Police Department a man had been having a sexual relationship with her child, according to the affidavit. The child identified Moose as a partner and reported the encounters were consensual, according to the affidavit.

The child also admitted to sending and receiving nude photographs from Moose, according to the affidavit.

Moose admitted to knowing the child's age but pursuing a sexual relationship despite that, according to the affidavit.

Moose was booked into the Benton County jail Tuesday.

General News on 05/26/2019