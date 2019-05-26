Dorothy 'Dottie' Lorraine Maxwell

Dorothy "Dottie" Lorraine Maxwell passed away Thursday May 23, 2019, at the age of 75.

Dorothy was born November 30, 1943, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She married Charles Maxwell on January 10, 1962.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years; one son, Jack Maxwell; two sisters, Rose Merriott and Edith Phillips; and five brothers, Ike and Jimmy Gayman, and Troy, Harry and Ray Davidson.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Teresa Maxwell and her husband James Ott of Farmington, Arkansas; a son, Chuck Maxwell of Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers, Tom Gayman and Roy Davidson; 10 grandchildren, Cassandra Maxwell, Brandee Wooten, Joey Fowler, Timothy Fowler, Ambyr Henninger, Marcus Maxwell, JC Maxwell, Scarlett Maxwell, Leandra Houle and Brittany Maxwell; 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Dottie spent many years riding motorcycles and breeding American Pit Bull Terriers alongside her husband. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked at Elk Horn and Black Hawk before going to work at Walmart in garden department. Dottie had a work ethic and energy level most young people could not relate to! Dorothy's kindness has touched the hearts of many. She will be greatly missed.

