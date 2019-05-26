Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Tanner Broyles hauls in a catch as Tyler Johnson steps up to make a tackle during the annual Maroon-White spring game held May 17 at Panther Stadium.

Moments after the Siloam Springs football team wrapped up its spring game, the team huddled near midfield around head coach Brandon Craig for its customary postgame meeting.

After speaking to the Panthers, Craig gave all his assistant coaches a chance to offer some words as the team officially wrapped up spring practice and began looking toward its summer schedule.

Assistant coach Henry Janes, who coaches wide receivers, may have made the best statement of all.

"Guys, last year we had a good summer," Janes told the Panthers. "This year let's make it a great summer."

The message for the summer wasn't lost on Craig, who's entering his second year as head coach after a 5-6 record in 2018.

"I think that was a great point," Craig said. "I think last summer none of them knew what to expect. It was their first year with me. They didn't understand the conditioning process and what all was going to go into that. They all responded to it. We had a lot of kids get in great shape last summer. We want everyone to take that step this summer and do a great job and, you know like (Janes) said, have a great summer."

The summer conditioning and schedule for the Panthers is set to begin Tuesday with morning workouts for varsity and freshman players.

On Sunday, June 2, the Panthers will depart for Pittsburg State (Kan.) to attend the Gorillas' team camp on June 2-3, the same camp they attended last year and benefited tremendously from, Craig said.

"Last year we went into it, and nobody, besides myself, knew what to expect," Craig said. "We got there. We got hit in the teeth a little bit, got knocked back a little bit, but our kids responded. They kept fighting, they kept playing and by the end of the camp we were having some success. That's what you want to see as a head coach. You want to go away from everybody, get in a secluded environment, put your back against the wall and see who's going to play for you."

When the Panthers return from team camp, they'll have a full slate of summer workouts available, 7-on-7 events, team camps and other activities.

For 7-on-7 action, the Panthers are scheduled to compete at Bentonville West on June 11, at Claremore, Okla., on June 18, at Lincoln Christian (Okla.) on July 9 as well as a 7-on-7 tournament at Shiloh Christian on July 12-13. The freshmen, sophomores and juniors will have 7-on-7 work on Mondays -- June 10, June 17, July 8 and July 15.

A team camp is scheduled at Bentonville West on July 10, while team camps are scheduled for freshmen at Bentonville West on June 5 and at Fayetteville on July 16 and a home team camp at Panther Stadium on July 23. An eighth-grade team camp is scheduled at July 25.

The Arkansas Activities Association dead period is scheduled for June 24-July 7.

"We have the two-week dead period, so we need to maximize the rest of the time," Craig said. "We have several 7-on-7 events scheduled. We have two pad camps scheduled. So we have a lot of opportunities to keep getting better, which is really good for us."

Workouts are available for most mornings during the week. Craig said the Panthers don't have a required number of workouts to attend, however, he said the Panthers are accountable to each other on attendance.

"We don't put a number on it," he said. "We put an expectation on it, and they're accountable not to me but to their teammates. Like I told them at the end (of the spring game), there's no one that's not important on our team. Everybody's important. Everybody has a role. Everybody has a position that they're playing and there's an expectation there for them to be accountable to their teammates. That's the expectation -- not a number or anything like that. If I'm throwing around numbers that means we're desperate."

Sports on 05/26/2019