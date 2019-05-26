Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday School resource officer Joshua Fritz, center, was surprised with the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Law Enforcement Award during an assembly at the intermediate school on Wednesday. The award was presented by Michael Butler, left, quartermaster for VFW Post 1674, and Frank Lee, Post 1674 commander.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 awarded Siloam Springs officer Josh Fritz with the VFW National Law Enforcement Award Wednesday.

Fritz is currently serving as the resource officer for the Siloam Springs Intermediate School, which serves children in 5th and 6th grades.

The award recognizes a commitment to the law enforcement profession. Fritz was nominated by a VFW member and Post 1674 forwarded its nomination to the state branch, which analyzes nominations and forwards them to the national branch. The national branch chooses a nominee for each state.

"It's humbling," Fritz said. "God has put me in an awesome place to share His love with others."

Fritz credits his wife, the Police Department and the school system as key players in his work and recognition.

General News on 05/26/2019