The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1674 awarded Siloam Springs officer Josh Fritz with the VFW National Law Enforcement Award Wednesday.
Fritz is currently serving as the resource officer for the Siloam Springs Intermediate School, which serves children in 5th and 6th grades.
The award recognizes a commitment to the law enforcement profession. Fritz was nominated by a VFW member and Post 1674 forwarded its nomination to the state branch, which analyzes nominations and forwards them to the national branch. The national branch chooses a nominee for each state.
"It's humbling," Fritz said. "God has put me in an awesome place to share His love with others."
Fritz credits his wife, the Police Department and the school system as key players in his work and recognition.
