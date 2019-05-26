Summer Reading is here, and the 2019 Summer Reading theme is "A Universe of Stories." Join us this summer as we embark on a universe full of adventure!

Sign-ups for Summer Reading have already begun and will continue through Saturday, July 6. Parents or caretakers can sign up children ages 3--17 at the library or online. Participants will be eligible for incentive prizes every week if they have read three or more hours that week.

A drawing for tickets to a Naturals game will be held Monday, July 8 for participants who have read 15 or more hours by Saturday, July 6. The ending celebration for the 2019 Summer Reading Program will be Saturday, July 27. Drawings will be held to recognize those who participated in this summer's program.

All are encouraged to attend programs regardless if you signed up for the summer reading programs or not. Remember that all programs are free.

Our kick-off program is Act!vated Story Theatre. They will be here at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1. Coyote and Eagle and Hina Moves to the Moon, which are two multicultural tales will be presented. Act!vated Story Theatre is encouraging us to wear Hawaiian wear this day because of the tale Hina Moves to the Moon.

Family programs will be held Tuesdays at 11 a.m. at the library. They include:

• Tuesday, June 4 -- Steve the Science Guy

• Tuesday, June 11 -- Scott Family Amazeum

• Tuesday, June 18 -- Institute of Jugglology

• Tuesday, June 25 -- NWA Ballet Theater

Other programs in addition to the Tuesday family program include:

• Mondays at 11 a.m. every other week -- Preschool Art with Ms. Keziah. This is a new offering.

• Mondays at 2 p.m. -- Family Movie

• Mondays at 4 p.m. -- Young Adult Switch Games -- Join us as we play different Nintendo Switch games throughout the summer. Compete with others and see who can master the competition!

• Mondays at 5:30 p.m. -- Parent Nutrition classes (Runs through Monday, July 8.)

• Wednesdays at 10 a.m. -- Preschool Story Time with Ms. Julia

• Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. -- Baby Bookworms

• Thursdays at 11 a.m. -- Preschool Story Time with Ms. Melody

• Thursdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. -- Elementary Programs with Ms. Mary

• Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. -- Young Adult Activities with Ms. Leah

Adults will be able to read for prizes as well. The prize is a book bag with this year's theme on the bag. It will be on display at the front circulation desk area the last of May. We will also host book clubs that will offer book selections related to "A Universe of Stories."

There will be a weekly Cooking and Nutrition Class offered at Siloam Springs Public Library for adults Monday, June 3 -- Monday, July 8. These classes are free and will be offered in Spanish as well as English. Alex McLeod and Angelica Reyes with the University of Arkansas Extension Services will be leading the classes. Please call 479-524-4236, email library@siloamsprings.com or stop at the front desk to register for this class.

Remember the "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" and the Adult Reading Challenge are still ongoing. Books read for the Summer Reading Program are eligible to apply to these programs as well.

Please visit the Library's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SiloamSpringsPublicLibrary/, the Library blog at https://siloamspringslibrary.wordpress.com/, the Library's website at http://www.siloamsprings.com/library, call us at 479-524-4236 or e-mail us at library@siloamsprings.com for more information about what the library has to offer.

And as always, we will see you at the library!

-- Dolores Deuel is the library manager at Siloam Springs Public Library. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

